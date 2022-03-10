Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells $166,191.55 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $94.43 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

