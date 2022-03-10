Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,638,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.