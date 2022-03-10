FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 290,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 170,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 209,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 187,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter.

