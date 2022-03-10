Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,204 shares of company stock worth $544,390. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.