Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

