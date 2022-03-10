Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 16.1% Higher

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shot up 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.44. 26,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,715,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

FLNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.