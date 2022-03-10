Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fluent by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fluent by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

