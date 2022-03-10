Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

