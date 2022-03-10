Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 109.19 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £666.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 93.50 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a current ratio of 152.26.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,337.70 ($1,752.75).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.