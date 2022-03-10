Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.37 ($1.43), with a volume of 230450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.
The stock has a market cap of £662.42 million and a PE ratio of 12.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)
Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.
