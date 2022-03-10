ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.60. 17,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 547,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

