Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Sells C$900,750.00 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$60.34. 1,435,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,293. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.02. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$51.74 and a 1-year high of C$61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.96.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

