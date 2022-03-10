FourThought Financial LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

