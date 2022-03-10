FourThought Financial LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 50,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 148,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.