FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

