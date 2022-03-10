FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

