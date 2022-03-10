FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

