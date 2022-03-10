FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.