FourThought Financial LLC Sells 162 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.