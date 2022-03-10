FourThought Financial LLC Sells 230 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE:ABC opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $108.52 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

