Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after buying an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.