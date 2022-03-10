Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 14,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

