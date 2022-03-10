Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $101.75 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

