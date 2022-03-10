Fractal Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $912,703.44 and approximately $80,324.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

