Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.27.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,678. The stock has a market cap of C$39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$145.38 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$176.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$175.84.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

