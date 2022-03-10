Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FC. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

