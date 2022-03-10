FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.07. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $157.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

