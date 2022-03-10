Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $49.85

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.85, but opened at $52.00. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 4,816 shares trading hands.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

