Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 77249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

