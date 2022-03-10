Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 77249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
