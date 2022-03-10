FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

