FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

CGC stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.