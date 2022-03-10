FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,112. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

