FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,112. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
