Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $334.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

