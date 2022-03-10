Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 611 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

