Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $693.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $802.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $872.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.