Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.