Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $27.36.

