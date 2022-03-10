Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.58 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.57 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

