Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

