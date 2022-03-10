Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,464 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

