Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

