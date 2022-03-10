Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 212 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 755,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

