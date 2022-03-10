Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 234 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HES opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $687,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,633 shares of company stock valued at $81,007,375 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
