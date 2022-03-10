Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 234 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $687,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,633 shares of company stock valued at $81,007,375 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.