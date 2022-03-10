Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 805 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KEY opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

