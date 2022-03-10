General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price Down 5%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.27. 262,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,410,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

