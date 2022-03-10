Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
