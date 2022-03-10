Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,713 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $809.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.