Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of OP Bancorp worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $88,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,955 shares of company stock valued at $673,365.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

