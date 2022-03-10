Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shrikant Sortur purchased 60,480 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

