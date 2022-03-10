Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eMagin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 152,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in eMagin by 27,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.